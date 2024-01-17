Sign up
Photo 3310
Basking in the light
Great Blue Heron looking for dinner as the sun sets.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
sunset
,
bird
,
florida
,
everglades
,
greatblueheron
,
ndao-23
Corinne C
Amazing colors!
January 17th, 2024
Mags
Beautiful tones of color.
January 17th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
This is really lovely. Great focus and I like the tones.
January 17th, 2024
Cathy
The color of the water is magical!
January 17th, 2024
Harry J Benson
Great colours
January 17th, 2024
