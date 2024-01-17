Previous
Basking in the light by danette
Basking in the light

Great Blue Heron looking for dinner as the sun sets.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Danette Thompson

@danette
Corinne C
Amazing colors!
January 17th, 2024  
Mags
Beautiful tones of color.
January 17th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
This is really lovely. Great focus and I like the tones.
January 17th, 2024  
Cathy
The color of the water is magical!
January 17th, 2024  
Harry J Benson
Great colours
January 17th, 2024  
