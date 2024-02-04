Previous
Roseatte spoonbill by danette
Photo 3323

Roseatte spoonbill

It's always fun to see a spoonbill up close.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Corinne C
A delightful capture
February 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
February 4th, 2024  
Olwynne
What a super shot. Really colourful too
February 4th, 2024  
gloria jones
Such a colorful bird...great capture
February 4th, 2024  
