Previous
Bathtime by danette
Photo 3322

Bathtime

This Wood Stork spent quite a bit of time bathing and grooming.
Q: is it appropriate to post a photo of a gator eating lunch?
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
910% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
I like catching birds in their birthing rituals. IMO, I wouldn't want to see an alligator have lunch....although it may be underwater.
February 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise