Nesting Season by danette
Photo 3325

Nesting Season

We have had a wet winter, so nesting season has been delayed. This Wood Stork was working hard to choose some nest branches.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Photo Details

