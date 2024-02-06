Sign up
Photo 3325
Nesting Season
We have had a wet winter, so nesting season has been delayed. This Wood Stork was working hard to choose some nest branches.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Tags
bird
,
wood
,
wetlands
,
florida
,
stork
,
wakodahatchee
