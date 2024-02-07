Previous
Catch me if you can by danette
Catch me if you can

He fluttered about in the tree, playing hide and seek with me!
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Danette Thompson

@danette
Mags ace
Very pretty little bird!
February 7th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture and pose
February 7th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So cute
February 7th, 2024  
Olwynne
Very pretty and well captured
February 7th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
February 7th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot!
February 7th, 2024  
