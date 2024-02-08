Sign up
Photo 3327
Working together
These wood storks blend in well with the foliage. They are preparing a nest together.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Tags
birds
wood
wetlands
florida
storks
wakodahatchee
Mags
ace
Nothing like togetherness. =)
February 9th, 2024
