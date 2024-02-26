Sign up
Photo 3335
Hanging around
Our oldest grandson! They both bring lots of light into our lives.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Diana
ace
He sure seems to be having a good time!
February 26th, 2024
