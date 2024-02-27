Previous
A Simple Sunset by danette
Photo 3336

A Simple Sunset

I enjoyed the colors of the sky last night.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
913% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty.
February 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise