Photo 3337
Watercolor sky
Spent some time just watching the clouds.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
3
2
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3566
photos
128
followers
124
following
8
3
2
365
SM-G965U
28th February 2024 6:00pm
Tags
tree
sky
clouds
Allison Williams
Lovely contrast of shapes and colors.
February 29th, 2024
amyK
Nice tones in this
February 29th, 2024
Chris Cook
Your image immediately brought to mind “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell. Now I have an ear worm.
February 29th, 2024
