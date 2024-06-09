Previous
Ravine Gardens by danette
Ravine Gardens

In Florida, there is a natural ravine currently full of greenery. In the spring, it is alive with azaleas. Still pretty now, though!
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful capture!
June 10th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful scene.
June 10th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
I love it!
June 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful place perfectly captured
June 10th, 2024  
