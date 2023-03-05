Previous
sunset over Middleport by darchibald
11 / 365

sunset over Middleport

Taken from the top of the lift bridge stairs that crosses the Erie Canal.
5th March 2023

Dave

darchibald
I am an amateur photography trying to find my eye.
