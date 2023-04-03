Previous
city hall by darchibald
40 / 365

city hall

Buffalo City Hall from Niagara Square. A friend and I took a walk around Buffalo, NY today.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I am an amateur photography trying to find my eye.
