126 / 365
Wasp nest
A defunct wasp nest in my shed. I originally took photos on the 28th but they didn't turn out/ So, I went back with a flash and did them on the 29th, but counting them for the 28th.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
0
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
327
photos
17
followers
16
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th June 2023 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
wasps
,
nests
,
hornets
