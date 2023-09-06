Sign up
Previous
196 / 365
Morning web (sooc)
This web caught my eye this morning as I was leaving for work.
I recently joined 52frames and this week's challenge is triangular composition. I think with a little cropping and some editing I could use this for the challenge.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
53% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th September 2023 7:10am
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
webs
,
spiders
,
spider webs
,
nf-sooc-2023
