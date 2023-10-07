Sign up
Previous
226 / 365
All in a row
Indigenous Peoples' Weekend is a big weekend for Middleport. Boaters from all over Western New York gather here for the last weekend of the boating season.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
613
photos
31
followers
34
following
61% complete
View this month »
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th October 2023 2:07pm
Tags
boats
,
fall
