Previous
James Dillingham Young by darchibald
284 / 365

James Dillingham Young

This is the main character in our Christmas play "The Gift of the Magi". I took his portrait to hang in the Young's apartment. I hope to get his co-star's tomorrow.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
77% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jessica Eby
Wonderful portrait! I hope the site goes well!
December 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise