Abstract in Orange by darchibald
285 / 365

Abstract in Orange

I am just fascinated by the shapes and textures ICM gives an image. I can't stop playing around with it; every image is unique. This is a plant in my classroom, not sure what it is but it has orange flowers/
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Dave

@darchibald
Photo Details

