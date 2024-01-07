Previous
Self-reflection by darchibald
318 / 365

Self-reflection

This week's 52frames challenge is self-portrait. Since I prefer to be behind the camera I took a photo of my reflection.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise