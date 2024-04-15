Sign up
Photo 417
Choice House
An old building I saw on Saturday in Buffalo.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
1
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th April 2024 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
houses
,
architecture
katy
ace
Lots of interesting shapes in this one and some nice strong colors contrasting against that beautiful blue sky
April 16th, 2024
