Watching the creek by darchibald
16 / 365

Watching the creek

Vertigo kept Smeagol and myself in yesterday, but I found this shot from Sunday of him watching the creek.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Dave

@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details

katy ace
so sorry to hear about your vertigo! That is no fun!

Certainly glad he was able to stay safe because that Greek looks like it’s moving very swiftly
April 16th, 2024  
