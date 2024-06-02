Previous
Fellow Photographer by darchibald
62 / 365

Fellow Photographer

She was walking around the crowd before the parade began.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Corinne C ace
A great shot! She looks like a model.
June 2nd, 2024  
katy ace
Terrific portrait of her and her colorful skirt and jewelry
June 3rd, 2024  
