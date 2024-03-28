Previous
Obliteration by darchibald
Obliteration

This is what Niagara Falls, Ont. looks like at 3" exposure and you move your camera in a circle. For some reason the ICM group in FB denied it. They claimed it was a drone shot.
Dave

ace
@darchibald
Denise Norden
Very cool shot
March 28th, 2024  
Liz Gooster
Lovely misty ethereal effect
March 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful abstract
March 28th, 2024  
