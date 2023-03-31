Previous
ruins at dawn_4 by darchibald
12 / 365

ruins at dawn_4

Back to my "Ruins of Niagara County" series. Stopped this morning before the sun came up. I used a flash on these. Kind of gives it a creepy vibe.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I am an amateur photography trying to find my eye.
