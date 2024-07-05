Sign up
Previous
Photo 463
Egrets
Made a short stop in the swamps today.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
4
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
birds
,
swamps
,
egrets
Corinne C
ace
A nice shot and encounter!
July 5th, 2024
katy
ace
Lucky you to find two and get such a great shot of them both!
July 5th, 2024
Dave
ace
@grammyn
Thank you. There were actually about seven hanging out, but it was difficult to get them all in one shot.
July 5th, 2024
Dave
ace
@corinnec
Thank you
July 5th, 2024
