Previous
Egrets by darchibald
Photo 463

Egrets

Made a short stop in the swamps today.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
126% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A nice shot and encounter!
July 5th, 2024  
katy ace
Lucky you to find two and get such a great shot of them both!
July 5th, 2024  
Dave ace
@grammyn Thank you. There were actually about seven hanging out, but it was difficult to get them all in one shot.
July 5th, 2024  
Dave ace
@corinnec Thank you
July 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise