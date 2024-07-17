Sign up
Photo 475
The Old Sailor
He greets traveller from atop the New Hampshire Info Center.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1516
photos
61
followers
64
following
Views
0
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th July 2024 2:02pm
Tags
weather-vanes
