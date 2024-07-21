Sign up
Previous
Photo 479
Front Gate
Front gate to the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation, formerly their home. They probably moved because they got tired of random people taking photos of their house.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
3
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1532
photos
62
followers
64
following
472
473
474
475
476
477
478
479
427
110
478
513
514
428
111
479
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st July 2024 2:22pm
Tags
houses
,
bangor
,
stephen king
KV
ace
Awesome to see their former home… creepy cool gate.
July 26th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
wonderful gate and building
July 26th, 2024
katy
ace
Great shot of their gate and the home behind it
July 26th, 2024
