Front Gate by darchibald
Front Gate

Front gate to the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation, formerly their home. They probably moved because they got tired of random people taking photos of their house.
Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
KV ace
Awesome to see their former home… creepy cool gate.
July 26th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
wonderful gate and building
July 26th, 2024  
katy ace
Great shot of their gate and the home behind it
July 26th, 2024  
