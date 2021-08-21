Previous
Next
For Ferry (Pyrrhula) by darsphotos
Photo 416

For Ferry (Pyrrhula)

My friend Ferry who I met years ago on 365 had an accident on his bike. He’s in rehab now. This is for him as he loves flowers.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Darlene

@darsphotos
I am married with one son and live in Elk Grove, California, a part of Sacramento County. I have been taking photos for as...
113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I am sorry to hear about your friend! A beautiful shot of the crepe myrtle!
August 22nd, 2021  
Darlene
@grammyn it’s so sad but he’s strong and hopefully will come out of this pain free. I took a neighborhood walk with my hubby today and took photos of lots of flowers for Ferry.
Hope you’re doing well. Thank you so much for stopping by and commenting.
August 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise