Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 416
For Ferry (Pyrrhula)
My friend Ferry who I met years ago on 365 had an accident on his bike. He’s in rehab now. This is for him as he loves flowers.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Darlene
@darsphotos
I am married with one son and live in Elk Grove, California, a part of Sacramento County. I have been taking photos for as...
416
photos
46
followers
77
following
113% complete
View this month »
409
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
21st August 2021 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
I am sorry to hear about your friend! A beautiful shot of the crepe myrtle!
August 22nd, 2021
Darlene
@grammyn
it’s so sad but he’s strong and hopefully will come out of this pain free. I took a neighborhood walk with my hubby today and took photos of lots of flowers for Ferry.
Hope you’re doing well. Thank you so much for stopping by and commenting.
August 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Hope you’re doing well. Thank you so much for stopping by and commenting.