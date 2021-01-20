Sign up
This is me
Selfie is what I ended up with today. It has poured down all day. The road outside is flooding and it’s pretty grim!
Hence the B&W heavily edited selfie!
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Granny7
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
30
photos
24
followers
47
following
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
15
16
9
17
18
10
19
20
Views
8
8
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
20th January 2021 2:42pm
b&w
,
selfie.
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
January 20th, 2021
