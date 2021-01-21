Previous
Stroppy by denful
21 / 365

Stroppy

Don’t you just love a stroppy 9 year old # teenager!

Mummy is at work roll on bedtime
21st January 2021

Granny7

ace
@denful
Pat Knowles ace
Oh dear....the kids are missing their friends...no fun being with gran all day when you would rather be having a laugh with school friends. Heartbreaking for them!
January 21st, 2021  
NovemberGirl
Beautiful photo😊
January 21st, 2021  
Granny7 ace
@happypat I really feel for them. So much disruption to their young lives
January 21st, 2021  
