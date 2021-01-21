Sign up
Previous
Next
21 / 365
Stroppy
Don’t you just love a stroppy 9 year old # teenager!
Mummy is at work roll on bedtime
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
Granny7
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
21st January 2021 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daisy
,
stroppy
Pat Knowles
ace
Oh dear....the kids are missing their friends...no fun being with gran all day when you would rather be having a laugh with school friends. Heartbreaking for them!
January 21st, 2021
NovemberGirl
Beautiful photo😊
January 21st, 2021
Granny7
ace
@happypat
I really feel for them. So much disruption to their young lives
January 21st, 2021
