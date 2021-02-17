Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
48 / 365
Leila, another portrait
This is another of my granddaughters (one of the twins) taken at Christmas. The twins are currently living us due to my daughters job and restrictions. Leila is 9 and is the quieter of the two and has more staying power than her sister
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granny7
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
68
photos
49
followers
73
following
13% complete
View this month »
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
Latest from all albums
43
19
44
20
45
46
47
48
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
26th December 2020 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close