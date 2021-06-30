Sign up
180 / 365
Torment
Claude was sitting nicely when Ivy (6 months old) sat in front of him to eat her biscuit.He knows he can’t have it but was desperate. He was very good even though she climbed all over him and left biscuit on his ear!
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
Granny7
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Tags
control
,
claude
,
buscuit
