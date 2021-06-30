Previous
Torment by denful
Torment

Claude was sitting nicely when Ivy (6 months old) sat in front of him to eat her biscuit.He knows he can’t have it but was desperate. He was very good even though she climbed all over him and left biscuit on his ear!
