181 / 365
My favourite
Last night we had a leaving do for two nurses who are leaving and one who was going on Mat leave. It’s a long time since we had a ward outing, it was a lovely evening outside in the very large pub garden
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Granny7
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
1st July 2021 8:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaving
,
do
,
favourite
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
Lovely capture and nurses get my love all the time. A FAV for this portrait capture.
July 2nd, 2021
