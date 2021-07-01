Previous
My favourite by denful
181 / 365

My favourite

Last night we had a leaving do for two nurses who are leaving and one who was going on Mat leave. It’s a long time since we had a ward outing, it was a lovely evening outside in the very large pub garden
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
Lovely capture and nurses get my love all the time. A FAV for this portrait capture.
July 2nd, 2021  
