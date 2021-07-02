Previous
Next
Leaving by denful
182 / 365

Leaving

Some photos from the leaving do that we were able to enjoy in the garden of the local pub. A good time was had by all…. I had left by the time two of them were demonstrating cartwheels in the marquee!
Really going to miss the ladies who are missing.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Granny7

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise