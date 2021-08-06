Previous
Just a door by denful
Just a door

It’s amazing what hidden gems you find down little backstreets in York.
I actually walked passed this door on my way to lectures daily when at college in the late 1970ies.
I think I walked obliviously passed it with the blinkered eyes of youth
Pat Knowles ace
Wow that is a very elegant door!
August 6th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Denise I lived in Salisbury for a year, had a short cut through the cathedral close to get to work, I stopped seeing the huge church there!! Also never visited Stonehenge!!
August 6th, 2021  
