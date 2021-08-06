Sign up
216 / 365
Just a door
It’s amazing what hidden gems you find down little backstreets in York.
I actually walked passed this door on my way to lectures daily when at college in the late 1970ies.
I think I walked obliviously passed it with the blinkered eyes of youth
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
Granny7
Tags
old
,
york
,
rectory
Pat Knowles
ace
Wow that is a very elegant door!
August 6th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Denise I lived in Salisbury for a year, had a short cut through the cathedral close to get to work, I stopped seeing the huge church there!! Also never visited Stonehenge!!
August 6th, 2021
