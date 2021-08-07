Previous
Next
The yellow croc brigade by denful
217 / 365

The yellow croc brigade

These are all my Grandchildren and Grandad.
Grandad is a great fan of Crocs( I have given up trying to persuade him from wearing them although I do draw the line at socks)
Today we had a big family day at the beach and Grandad decided to buy them all a pair of yellow crocs to match his and so that we could see them quickly!
They all loved them including Ivy who wore shoes( if you can call them that) for the first time and kept them on all day.
Almost all of them are looking in the right direction with their eyes open…. But there’s always one !
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Granny7

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise