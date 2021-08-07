The yellow croc brigade

These are all my Grandchildren and Grandad.

Grandad is a great fan of Crocs( I have given up trying to persuade him from wearing them although I do draw the line at socks)

Today we had a big family day at the beach and Grandad decided to buy them all a pair of yellow crocs to match his and so that we could see them quickly!

They all loved them including Ivy who wore shoes( if you can call them that) for the first time and kept them on all day.

Almost all of them are looking in the right direction with their eyes open…. But there’s always one !