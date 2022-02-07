Sign up
Photo 402
London
Another photo from the trip to London. There are some amazing buildings both old and new. This is tucked just around the back of Duke Street where we went for dinner at Pizza Express
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
0
0
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
467
photos
100
followers
116
following
Tags
london
