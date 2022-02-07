Previous
Next
London by denful
Photo 402

London

Another photo from the trip to London. There are some amazing buildings both old and new. This is tucked just around the back of Duke Street where we went for dinner at Pizza Express
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise