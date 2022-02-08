Previous
Next
The real thing? by denful
Photo 403

The real thing?

At the bottom of the steps to Nelson Column dancers were being filmed. I am not sure if this was a practice for the real thing or the real thing.

Not many people about but I enjoyed watching and having a little jig myself half way up the steps behind them. I have to say I wasn’t quite as full of energy.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
probably for tiktok!
February 8th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A great POV
February 8th, 2022  
Granny7(Denise) ace
@kali66 I shall have to check! @corinnec thank you
February 8th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking high key shot.
February 8th, 2022  
Velina
Yes, I think @kali66 is right, so many young people are crazy about tiktok
February 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise