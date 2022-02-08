Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 403
The real thing?
At the bottom of the steps to Nelson Column dancers were being filmed. I am not sure if this was a practice for the real thing or the real thing.
Not many people about but I enjoyed watching and having a little jig myself half way up the steps behind them. I have to say I wasn’t quite as full of energy.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
4th February 2022 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hi-key
,
dancers
,
nelson
kali
ace
probably for tiktok!
February 8th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A great POV
February 8th, 2022
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@kali66
I shall have to check!
@corinnec
thank you
February 8th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking high key shot.
February 8th, 2022
Velina
Yes, I think
@kali66
is right, so many young people are crazy about tiktok
February 8th, 2022
