Previous
Next
Sunset by denful
Photo 427

Sunset

Our walk along the seafront in Barry (wales) was very cold and windy but the sun beginning to set was really lightning up the balustrades on the walls
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise