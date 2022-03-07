Sign up
Photo 427
Sunset
Our walk along the seafront in Barry (wales) was very cold and windy but the sun beginning to set was really lightning up the balustrades on the walls
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
0
0
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
7th March 2022 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lighting
,
balustrades
