Reflections

I arrived in Cardiff at lunchtime today to spend a few days with my college friends. I came out of the wrong entrance of the Railway Station but had time to take a quick snap of the reflections in this building.



It’s been an eventful day. An hour after I arrived I slipped on the mud and fell onto rocks hurting my arm. Not sure if it’s broken but with a 6-8 hour wait in A&E I’m waiting until tomorrow in the hope that it’s all going to feel better in the morning 🤞