Photo 441
Teething
I’m teething and a bit grumpy , hence the dribbling,but right this minute I am being a little bit cheeky.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
4
3
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
508
photos
105
followers
126
following
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
441
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
23rd March 2022 10:47am
Privacy
Public
Tags
ivy
Brian
ace
What a story you have captured. fav.
March 23rd, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
Awww...dear of her...such a sweetie !
March 23rd, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Delightful !
March 23rd, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
so cute
March 23rd, 2022
