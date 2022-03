Thoughts

I wonder what she is thinking?

Leila one of the twins, my eldest granddaughters ( those who know me from long ago will remember these as little girls who were pre schooler’s). They are now 10 and in year 5!



They went to the Leisure centre to play cricket in school time today to play against some other schools. She had been telling me about this prior to me taking this shot. So maybe it was about that???