Sunday at the Fullers by denful
Photo 452

Sunday at the Fullers

We went swimming today with the grandchildren and associated parents then they all came back to ours for dinner.

As you can see we didn’t manage to wear them out. Group bundle has just broken up. As you can see all ages join in!

Not a particularly good photo but one for the memory book
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Granny7(Denise)

