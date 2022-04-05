Sign up
Photo 453
Little duckling
This was taken a few years ago but I have been unable to get any inspiration in the last few days.
We took the girls to see the lambs being born ( which they did) plus they got to cuddle some few week old lambs and chicks. This one is being held so carefully.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
1
0
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
521
photos
105
followers
128
following
124% complete
View this month »
446
447
448
449
450
451
452
453
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
chick
Judith Johnson
So adorable
April 5th, 2022
