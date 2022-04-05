Previous
Little duckling by denful
Photo 453

Little duckling

This was taken a few years ago but I have been unable to get any inspiration in the last few days.

We took the girls to see the lambs being born ( which they did) plus they got to cuddle some few week old lambs and chicks. This one is being held so carefully.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Judith Johnson
So adorable
April 5th, 2022  
