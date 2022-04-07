Previous
Caged in. by denful
Photo 455

Caged in.

This is Olena one of our doctors assistants. She is actually a fully qualified doctor but is Ukrainian and her qualifications are not recognised in the UK.

She always has a smile on her face even now when her family are still in Ukraine.
We have been working in a building site ( yes really) with no desks and workmen everywhere. They are not allowed to leave their tools unattended so they are in a cage and carted around the ward so that they are never left unattended! She said she felt as if she was in a prison being trapped by the cage !

7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Granny7(Denise)

@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
