Caged in.

This is Olena one of our doctors assistants. She is actually a fully qualified doctor but is Ukrainian and her qualifications are not recognised in the UK.



She always has a smile on her face even now when her family are still in Ukraine.

We have been working in a building site ( yes really) with no desks and workmen everywhere. They are not allowed to leave their tools unattended so they are in a cage and carted around the ward so that they are never left unattended! She said she felt as if she was in a prison being trapped by the cage !



