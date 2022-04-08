Previous
This is the first ever toy that I have crocheted. There is an awful lot wrong with him but Ivy won’t notice!

I have to practice on the grandchildren first and then I will improve. Several of them have put in orders for their pet. So I will be getting plenty of practice.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Granny7(Denise)

JackieR ace
He's gorgeous! And unique
April 8th, 2022  
