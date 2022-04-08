Sign up
Photo 456
First ever
This is the first ever toy that I have crocheted. There is an awful lot wrong with him but Ivy won’t notice!
I have to practice on the grandchildren first and then I will improve. Several of them have put in orders for their pet. So I will be getting plenty of practice.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
1
0
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
524
photos
105
followers
128
following
124% complete
449
450
451
452
453
454
455
456
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
8th April 2022 10:41pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
elephant
,
crochet
JackieR
ace
He's gorgeous! And unique
April 8th, 2022
