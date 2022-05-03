Previous
Wax by denful
Photo 473

Wax

We went out for dinner with one of our oldest friends who had flown in fro Australia a few hours earlier. We haven’t seen him for nearly 7 years.
On one of the tables was this fabulous candelabra covered in wax. I just had to take a picture!
Debra
Really like this
May 6th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
As much as I would like to pick the wax off it makes for a great shot.
May 6th, 2022  
