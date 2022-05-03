Sign up
Photo 473
Wax
We went out for dinner with one of our oldest friends who had flown in fro Australia a few hours earlier. We haven’t seen him for nearly 7 years.
On one of the tables was this fabulous candelabra covered in wax. I just had to take a picture!
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
2
1
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
543
photos
103
followers
126
following
129% complete
466
467
468
469
470
471
472
473
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
3rd May 2022 6:26pm
Debra
Really like this
May 6th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
As much as I would like to pick the wax off it makes for a great shot.
May 6th, 2022
