John

This is my amazing friend John who I met at Police training school back in 1981. I had joined Sussex and he was City of London.



John was in my class and we have been firm friends since our first day- we were the eldest in the class and found some of the antics of the younger member of our group very amusing.



We have had many times together often resulting in moments that have ended in laughter to the point of tears.



He has the driest sense humour and people often don’t really know if he is being serious which I just love. 7 years ago he emigrated to Australia with his wife and I really miss him. This was the first time we have seen him in the flesh since.



I could tell so many stories but must stop.