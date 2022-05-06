Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 475
Maple leaves
I love maple trees and the colours they show in my garden!
6th May 2022
6th May 22
1
1
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
545
photos
103
followers
126
following
Photo Details
8
8
1
1
1
1
365
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
6th May 2022 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
maple
Newbank Lass
Lovely colours
May 6th, 2022
