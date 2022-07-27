Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 528
Into the light
I love the shadows in the archways as I walked into the light heading towards London Bridge railway station.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
602
photos
102
followers
126
following
144% complete
View this month »
521
522
523
524
525
526
527
528
Latest from all albums
523
524
24
525
25
526
527
528
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
24th July 2022 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
shadows
,
bermondsey
,
archway
Susan Wakely
ace
I particularly like the light and shadow to the front of this shot.
July 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close