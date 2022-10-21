Sign up
Photo 542
Mediaeval steps
The steps down from the roof of CliffordsTower in York originally one of the most prominent buildings in York. Mote and Bailey castle first built on this site in 1068 by King Harold.
It’s history is long and interesting.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
1
1
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
616
photos
92
followers
121
following
148% complete
535
536
537
538
539
540
541
542
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
21st October 2022 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
york
,
tower
,
clifford’s
Renee Salamon
ace
Wonderful pov and lovely tones
October 21st, 2022
